Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles

Meghan Markle has just been bashed for having ‘used’ the entirety of the Royal Family

Meghan Markle has just been called out for using Prince Harry as well as the rest of his family.

These sentiments have been issued by GB News host Emily Carver.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent chats.

File Footage

Ms Caver weighed in on everything in response to Meghan Markle’s converastion at the Variety Power of Women event.

There, she addressed Meghan’s desire to create something “that makes people feel” and bashed it all by saying, “Things that make people feel something, right? We need Meghan Markle to make us feel something.”

Read More: Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles

She also went on to add, “A cynic might say that she has made use of the Royal Family and now wants to continue on with her original ambitions.”

“Someone with a bit of a sense of humour would be able to laugh at themselves and say, ‘it’s probably got something to do with the fact I married a Prince’," Ms Caver added.

Read More: King Charles gave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ultimatum when they decided to leave royal family?

“Just to show a little bit of self-awareness and the ability to laugh at oneself. That’s what is endearing."

Before concluding she also said, “Not sort of vacuous statements about making people want to feel something.”

