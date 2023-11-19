 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s being manipulated into ‘stoking the fires’ of his rifts

Prince Harry warned he’s letting people control his relationships with the world by stoking the fire and fanning the flame

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Prince Harry has allegedly been caught between a rock and a hard place, in light of how badly the fires are being stoked by his biographer allegedly.

All of this has been claimed by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She broke everything down during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In the piece she touched on the grievances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have against the world, allegedly.

Ms Callahan began by highlighting the efforts Omid Scobie is pushing to fan the flames of this discourse, allegedly.

In her eyes, “Of course, as a one-dimensional author of limited scope, Scobie must stoke the fires of grievance and discontent between the exiled Sussexes and the core royals, otherwise he doesn't have a book, a narrative, a purpose, or indeed a pay cheque.”

For those unversed, this is in response to Omid Scobie’s newly released book titled Endgame.

It shares shocking insights into the hours following Queen Elizabeth’s death announcement.

She beleives, “Even he must be alarmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now denying that they are 'affiliated' with him in any way, although we have been here before. Denials that the Sussex camp had helped with his previous biography, Finding Freedom, turned out to be untrue.”

“Whatever, however, moreover — I think we can all agree that this endless drip of gripe and spite from a prince is the sign of a man who lost his way a long, long time ago.”

