Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for another hypocritical move.

All of this has been brought to light by Piers Morgan, during his most recent interview with Evening Standard's Dylan Jones.

He started the entire chat off by calling the couple the “king and queen of b*******”.

In his eyes, the Duke and Duchess have become a total “laughing stock” because people are starting to “recognize if you’re going to preach about the environment, and then jump on an oil tycoon’s private plane, people will laugh at you.”

His statement even started with teh words, “Meghan and Harry are terrible” and not to mention, “you see from polling how unpopular they are.”

Especially in America where “they’re openly ridiculed” and have “become a laughing stock because people recognise if you’re going to preach about the environment, and then jump on an oil tycoon’s private plane, as they did last week to go see some concert, if you’re going to preach about poverty, and throw half a million-dollar baby showers, people will laugh at you.”

He also added, “I think that they have become the king and queen of this bulls***. But there are many, many like them.”

Regardless, “what I’m predicting is you’re seeing a lot less of these Hollywood types now out there with their woke flag, because they recognise that actually, a lot of their fans don’t like it.”