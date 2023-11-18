Meghan Markle was strikingly beautiful at school

Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals

Meghan Markle’s former classmate at Northwestern University has opened up about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she kept to herself.



Royal expert and To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield quoted Meghan Markle’s former classmate as saying that Meghan was not that friendly at the university.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle is the ‘queen’ of self-promotion

The royal expert quoted her doctor’s wife as saying, “She (Meghan) was strikingly beautiful at school.

"But she also acted like she was beautiful, and that she was going to do something with herself so, she really didn’t give other people the time of day.”

The Daily Express UK quoted Kinsey asking about Meghan, “Was she nice?’ and he answered very quickly, saying, ‘No.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton shares first video statement after Meghan Markle announced exciting news

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, studying theatre and international studies in 2003.