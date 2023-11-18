 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton shares first video statement after Meghan Markle announced exciting news

Kate Middleton's sister-in-law Meghan Markle said that she and Prince Harry are preparing to make a major announcement

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Kate Middleton shares first video statement as Meghan Markle set to make major announcement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her first video statement hours after her sister-in-law Meghan Markle said that she and Prince Harry were preparing to make a major announcement.

The future queen surprised royal fans with an appearance on Children in Need on Friday evening.

She delivered a video message to open the 2023 edition of the popular BBC programme.

Also Read: Prince William broke engagement tradition when he proposed to Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales uploaded her video message on X, formerly Twitter, handle.

Kate Middleton says: "Hello everyone. I’m delighted that Children in Need have invited me to open this evening’s show.

"Tonight is all about helping to support, champion and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness."

The mother of three also explained how her campaign Shaping Us, which focuses on the early years, has helped support Children in Need.

Read More: Kate Middleton receives massive support from veteran actress Floella Benjamin

Kate said: "Our relationships, surroundings and experiences during the earliest years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives."

Kate Middleton’s video message came hours after Meghan Markle attended a glitzy event in Los Angeles where she made a major announcement.

Meghan said that she and her husband Prince Harry were preparing to make a major announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex said, "We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating.

"My husband is loving it too which is really fun."

Kanye West NOT concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori
Kanye West NOT concerned about getting back together with Bianca Censori
WATCH: Tragic incident as Taylor Swift fan dies of cardiac arrest during her Brazil concert video
WATCH: Tragic incident as Taylor Swift fan dies of cardiac arrest during her Brazil concert
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits
Jessica Biel to part ways from Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears controversy? video
Jessica Biel to part ways from Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears controversy?
Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’
Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation
Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage
Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage
Shakira vows to be ‘happy’ while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons
Shakira vows to be ‘happy’ while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons
Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split
Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal
Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal
Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash video
Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash