Monday, November 20, 2023
Joaquin Phoenix tells Americans: 'Don't eat Turkey' on Thanksgiving

Joaquin Phoenix continues to crusade for animal rights as he urges Americans to switch to vegan on Thanksgiving instead of turkey

Joaquin Phoenix tells Americans: 'Don't eat Turkey' on Thanksgiving

Joaquin Phoenix has a message to the Americans on the upcoming Thanksgiving day: Do not eat turkey; go for a vegan alternative.

In line with his vegan activism, the Oscar winner, who has been a vegan since he was 3, expressed his concerns on the handling of the live turkeys at Plainville Farms, where covert footage shows the workers were beating and stomping the turkeys.

"They threw hens like they were basketballs," the Napoleon star said in the PETA Thanksgiving ad. "After failing to break their necks, they left the birds to convulse and die in agony."

He continued, "If you celebrate Thanksgiving, stop paying someone to hurt animals for your Thanksgiving centerpiece," adding, "Choose a vegan roast so that everyone can have something to be thankful for this holiday season."

Joquin is a vocal animal advocate, prompting the actor to often become part of PETA campaigns.

Meanwhile, approximately 46 million turkeys are slaughtered for Thanksgiving (widely associated with the holiday) each year in America, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

