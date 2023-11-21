 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles happy to talk to Prince Archie, does not have 'many birthdays left'

King Charles has a change of heart after talking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on birthday

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

King Charles would have been elated to receive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children on his birthday, says an insider.

The monarch, who dearly wants to keep a relationship with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be happy to see imitation on part of the Sussexes.

“He was really quite taken by it. Relations between the King and his son are still very strained, but he would never let that get in the way of having a relationship with his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for a very long time,” a source told OK!

“Charles knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left and wants to try and repair the rift so that his grandchildren will be a part of the family like everyone else,” the source added.

Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond tells The Sun: “I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this. Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them.”

