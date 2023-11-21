King Charles making a ‘circus’ of Royal events by inviting Harry and Meghan

 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles has been accused of turning Royal events into a “circus” by inviting his estranged son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The new monarch was told not to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Christmas at the palace this year after they tried to make peace with the Firm by calling Charles on his birthday.

Charles should "wait for a year" before inviting the exiled couple, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry and Meghan "have remorselessly trashed the Royal Family for years."

Fitzwilliams further added that the duo has only just now started changing their strategy because their "popularity in the US has been affected" by it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to "show some loyalty to the institution" first and should only be exited for a “trial period" before accepting them back into the Royal family fold.

"The King has always been clear that the door is open to Harry and Meghan. At present there is something of a circus about royal events,” he said.

"Given the Sussexes behaviour until relatively recently, might it not be wise to wait a year before inviting them? Whatever the good intentions after the telephone call with Harry on Charles’s birthday might be, the Sussexes have remorselessly trashed the royal family for years.

"They now see their popularity affected in the United States as a result of it. If they want to be accepted back they should surely, over the coming months, show some loyalty to the institution."

