Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?

Dating Gerard Pique has seemingly cost Shakira more than a heartbreak.

Due to her frequent stays in Spain with her former partner, Shakira was accused of tax evasion charges amounting to 130.9 million dollars, according to Marca.

In order to dodge a jail time of 8 years, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker’s legal team struck a deal with the prosecutors on Monday.

Prioritizing her well-being, Shakira agreed to the crime and settled the tax fraud by paying a fine of 7.5 million euros, as per the report of BBC.

However, Shakira’s legal advisor Pau Molins has broken the silence over the Columbian singer’s dating choices.

Taking a jibe at Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard Pique, Pau Molins claimed that Pique’s 'El Clasico' rival Sergio Ramos would have proved to be a better dating option for her.

He mocked the former Barcelona footballer saying, "If she had fallen in love with Sergio Ramos and not with Pique, it would have cost her much less money. Out of six crimes, three could not have been imputed to him [Pique].”

Molins then explained that there is a minimal wealth tax rate in Catalonia, the community where Sergio Ramos lived between 2012 to 2014.

Therefore, it would have been fruitful for the Columbian singer to spend her years there instead of in Madrid with the father of her two kids Pique.