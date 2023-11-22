 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?

Shakira dated Gerard Pique, who is a rival of Sergio Ramos, for eleven years before splitting in 2022

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Photo Sergio Ramos a better partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?
Photo Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?

Dating Gerard Pique has seemingly cost Shakira more than a heartbreak.

Due to her frequent stays in Spain with her former partner, Shakira was accused of tax evasion charges amounting to 130.9 million dollars, according to Marca.

In order to dodge a jail time of 8 years, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker’s legal team struck a deal with the prosecutors on Monday.

Prioritizing her well-being, Shakira agreed to the crime and settled the tax fraud by paying a fine of 7.5 million euros, as per the report of BBC.

However, Shakira’s legal advisor Pau Molins has broken the silence over the Columbian singer’s dating choices.

Taking a jibe at Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard Pique, Pau Molins claimed that Pique’s 'El Clasico' rival Sergio Ramos would have proved to be a better dating option for her.

He mocked the former Barcelona footballer saying, "If she had fallen in love with Sergio Ramos and not with Pique, it would have cost her much less money. Out of six crimes, three could not have been imputed to him [Pique].”

Molins then explained that there is a minimal wealth tax rate in Catalonia, the community where Sergio Ramos lived between 2012 to 2014.

Therefore, it would have been fruitful for the Columbian singer to spend her years there instead of in Madrid with the father of her two kids Pique. 

Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'
Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio’s ‘Karate Kid’ snubs key character, fans revolt video
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio’s ‘Karate Kid’ snubs key character, fans revolt
Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors
Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors
Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries
Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries
How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?
How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift
'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set
'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set
Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming
Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?