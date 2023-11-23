Tim Burton shoots down one mega-hit film revival hopes

 
Amid Beetlejuice renewal, Tim Burton is not eager to spawn back another fan-favorite film, 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In a chat with Empire, the acclaimed director shot down speculations of extending the universe of the mega-hit animated film.

"To me, the movie is very important," the 65-year-old continued. "I've done sequels, I've done other things, I've done reboots, I've done all that ----, right? I don't want that to happen to this."

The Emmy winner shared, "It's nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I'm not," referring to a man "who owns a little piece of property and won't sell to the big power-plant that wants to take my land."

"Get off of my land!" he cheekily said. "You pesky little… You ain't getting this property! I don't care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where's my shotgun?"

Helmed by Henry Selick, The Night Before Christmas was produced by Tim. Last October, celebrations were made to enjoy the film's 30th anniversary feat.

