entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause

Here are the top 5 best Netflix thriller movies to watch, which will leave you with more questions than answers

As the chilling December nights are around the corner, Netflix is making sure to keep your heart pulsating as the streamer pumps out gripping thrillers that will make you feel extra parched in the throat with every jump scene.

Here are the top 10 best Netflix thrillers that will leave you searching for answers even after the movie.

Prisoners

Prisoners Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal Movie HD - YouTube

Subscribe to TRAILERS:Â http://bit.ly/sxaw6hSubscribe to COMING SOON:Â http://bit.ly/H2vZUnLike us on FACEBOOK:Â http://goo.gl/dHs73Prisoners Official Trailer #...

Before Arrival and Dune, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was known for Prisoners

An entangling plot, an aggrieved father finding his missing daughters, but the kidnapper is someone no one expected.

Zodiac

Zodiac (2007) Trailer #1

Zodiac (2007) Trailer 1: Check out the trailer starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo! Be the first to watch, comment, and share old t...

Based on true events, Zodiac tells the story of a killer in San Francisco who leaves puzzling clues that make the work of the detectives even harder. 

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal, the trio leads a grossing crime epic that is a treat to watch for thriller fans.

Bridge of Spies

Bridge of Spies Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Tom Hanks Cold War Thriller HD - YouTube

Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/sxaw6hSubscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUnLike us on FACEBOOK: http://goo.gl/dHs73Follow us on TWITTER: http:/...

Cold War mania has dominated Hollywood for decades, but what Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies sets apart from the Red Scare era films is its honesty and the brilliance of Tom Hanks.

Reptile

Reptile

A mysterious murder. A hardened detective. A truth more dangerous than they could have ever imagined. Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverst...

Benicio del Toro shines in the Netflix murder mystery titled Reptile. The film allows the viewer to treat everyone as a suspect until the real one comes, who no one guessed.

Hold The Dark

Hold The Dark

A gripping psychological thriller unfolds in the treacherous Alaskan wilderness when a retired wolf expert is summoned to investigate a childâs disappearance...

There is more than wolves than meets the eye in Hold The Dark

In the remote town, strange disappearances occur; most believe the wild predators are to blame, but there is more at play in the spine-chilling Netflix thriller.

