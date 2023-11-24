Top 5 best Netflix thriller films to stream sans pause

Here are the top 5 best Netflix thriller movies to watch, which will leave you with more questions than answers

As the chilling December nights are around the corner, Netflix is making sure to keep your heart pulsating as the streamer pumps out gripping thrillers that will make you feel extra parched in the throat with every jump scene.

Here are the top 10 best Netflix thrillers that will leave you searching for answers even after the movie.

Prisoners

Before Arrival and Dune, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was known for Prisoners.

An entangling plot, an aggrieved father finding his missing daughters, but the kidnapper is someone no one expected.

Zodiac

Based on true events, Zodiac tells the story of a killer in San Francisco who leaves puzzling clues that make the work of the detectives even harder.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal, the trio leads a grossing crime epic that is a treat to watch for thriller fans.

Bridge of Spies

Cold War mania has dominated Hollywood for decades, but what Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies sets apart from the Red Scare era films is its honesty and the brilliance of Tom Hanks.

Reptile

Benicio del Toro shines in the Netflix murder mystery titled Reptile. The film allows the viewer to treat everyone as a suspect until the real one comes, who no one guessed.

Hold The Dark

There is more than wolves than meets the eye in Hold The Dark.

In the remote town, strange disappearances occur; most believe the wild predators are to blame, but there is more at play in the spine-chilling Netflix thriller.

