Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his bid to lean on a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical

Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for attempting to rely on a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical, in dealings with the rest of the world.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser started referencing the shocking nature of Prince Harry’s desires, post Spare.

For those unversed it has been reported that Prince Harry wants a British Christmas for his kids Archie and Lilibet, and even Meghan Markle seems interested in mending the rift, according to separate insiders.

In light of that, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “Really you have to give the lad points for a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical.”

Yet, at the same time, “spoiler alert: None of it worked” she also went as far as to add.

To date, “there has not been any sort of Palace Truth and Reconciliation Commission, no teachable moments, no emotional family conferences held via Zoom with the calming presence of Oprah moderating,” she also added before signing off.