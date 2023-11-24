 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his bid to lean on a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for attempting to rely on a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical, in dealings with the rest of the world.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser started referencing the shocking nature of Prince Harry’s desires, post Spare.

For those unversed it has been reported that Prince Harry wants a British Christmas for his kids Archie and Lilibet, and even Meghan Markle seems interested in mending the rift, according to separate insiders.

In light of that, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “Really you have to give the lad points for a certain adolescent flare for the theatrical.”

Yet, at the same time, “spoiler alert: None of it worked” she also went as far as to add.

To date, “there has not been any sort of Palace Truth and Reconciliation Commission, no teachable moments, no emotional family conferences held via Zoom with the calming presence of Oprah moderating,” she also added before signing off. 

Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’ video
Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance
King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ video
King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’
Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving
Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving
Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks? video
Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks?
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success