Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations

Days after settling Cassie lawsuit, Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again facing SA allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again being accused of sexual assault just a few days after settling a similar lawsuit with Cassie Ventura.

The petition was filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday where a woman named Joi Dickerson Neal accused the 54-year-old rapper of drugging and raping her when she was a college student in 1991.

According to the court documents quoted by PEOPLE, the plaintiff's counsel claims that Diddy recorded the incident and used it as “revenge porn” against her by sharing the tape with his friends in the music industry.

Denying the allegations, a spokesperson for Diddy told the outlet: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Joi further claimed that the assault took a severe toll on her mental health which made her drop out of college too.

Sean Diddy Combs vs Cassie

Last week, Diddy reached a settlement with Cassie just a day after the singer filed a lawsuit against him for rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” said Cassie.

Sean also issued a statement saying: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”