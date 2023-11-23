The bad news comes after Sean Diddy Combs was sued by Cassie last week over multiple allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations

After settling his sexual assault lawsuit, Sean "Diddy" Jones lost a major deal of his clothing line.

An insider connected to Macy’s told Radar Online that the retailer giant will longer be carrying the rapper’s line Sean John and the label won't be available on the department store's website, effective immediately.

Moreover, the source shared that the company has been evaluating the brand for sometime now and concluded that it doesn't have a customer base like it used to in the late '90s.

In the end, the management decided to "phase out" the label, "As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023," the tipster quoted Macy’s to the outlet.

The bad news comes after the music executive was sued by Cassie last week who claimed that he raped and physically abused her, piled her with drugs, and forced her to engage with male escorts.



However, just a day later, Cassie settled the lawsuit with Diddy, whom she dated for 10 years, and released a statement saying: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”