 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone

The 33-year-old 'Black Space' hitmaker stayed in Sao Paulo for her next scheduled Eras Tour show on Friday

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spent the Thanksgiving holiday alone as the pop sensation stayed in Brazil. 

Taylor Swift spends Thanksgiving in Brazil

Taylor previously planned returning to USA for thanksgiving but then changed her plans at the last minute. An insider revealed that she got overwhelmed with emotions due to the tragic death of her fan. 

The 33-year-old Black Space hitmaker stayed in Sao Paulo for her next scheduled Eras Tour show on Friday.

Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving holiday

The NFL star spent the holiday enjoying a Rolls Royce drive, solo on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the video obtained by the publication showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end even singing during his outing as he cruised around his multi-million dollar mansion.

Travis's social media remained silent throughout the occasion and there were no updates regarding his plans of spending Thanksgiving.

However, during his appearance at his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, Travis revealed that he would be dining on fast foot, saying, "I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here." 

Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight
Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry video
Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired video
Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired
Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership video
Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership
Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?
Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?
Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’
Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey
Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey