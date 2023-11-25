Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone

The 33-year-old 'Black Space' hitmaker stayed in Sao Paulo for her next scheduled Eras Tour show on Friday

Taylor previously planned returning to USA for thanksgiving but then changed her plans at the last minute. An insider revealed that she got overwhelmed with emotions due to the tragic death of her fan.

The 33-year-old Black Space hitmaker stayed in Sao Paulo for her next scheduled Eras Tour show on Friday.

The NFL star spent the holiday enjoying a Rolls Royce drive, solo on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the video obtained by the publication showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end even singing during his outing as he cruised around his multi-million dollar mansion.

Travis's social media remained silent throughout the occasion and there were no updates regarding his plans of spending Thanksgiving.

However, during his appearance at his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, Travis revealed that he would be dining on fast foot, saying, "I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."