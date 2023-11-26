 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's appearance comes after an expert shared a startling claim about the would-be reconciliation

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?

Following the rift rumours between the pair, Bianca Censori moved to swing an axe on the 'break' speculations after being spotted with Kanye West in Dubai. However, a body-language expert has shared an interesting analysis of why the pair fuses again.

Image Credits: Mail Online
Image Credits: Mail Online

Reading the Tarot card on the couple's controversial marriage, Inbaal Hongiman told The Mirror, "Kanye's and Bianca's Tarot cards together indicate a real rollercoaster of a relationship between the two."

Dropping the bombshell from her in-depth analysis, she shared, "The 5 of Cups card tells us that the two will try to reconcile again before Christmas, but it will be for business, not for pleasure."

"It is Ye who decided they're going to get together, but it will be Bianca who decides that they're going to split up," the celebrity psychic added.

Earlier, reports flooded the internet suggesting cracks appeared in Kanye and Bianca's budding romance.

Insiders previously spilled to Daily Mail about Ye sidelining his better half to go on holidays with daughter North.

Similarly, it was also reported the Yeezy architect's friends intervened to expose the Power hitmaker's alleged "controlling ways" on her.

Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read Details
Angelina Jolie opens up about interviewing imprisoned Iranian activist: Read Details
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Kate Middleton 'calm' nature is what Royals want to 'represent' in public
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
Jeremy Allen White reunites with estranged wife Addison Timlin
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
John Travolta shares one terrifying incident that shook his life
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Jennifer Lopez teases new album with Ben Affleck amid shocking allegations
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly' haunting the royals, not laying 'old bones to rest'
Prince Harry is ‘exhaustedly' haunting the royals, not laying 'old bones to rest'