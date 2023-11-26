Kanye West and Bianca Censori's appearance comes after an expert shared a startling claim about the would-be reconciliation

Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?

Following the rift rumours between the pair, Bianca Censori moved to swing an axe on the 'break' speculations after being spotted with Kanye West in Dubai. However, a body-language expert has shared an interesting analysis of why the pair fuses again.



Image Credits: Mail Online

Reading the Tarot card on the couple's controversial marriage, Inbaal Hongiman told The Mirror, "Kanye's and Bianca's Tarot cards together indicate a real rollercoaster of a relationship between the two."

Dropping the bombshell from her in-depth analysis, she shared, "The 5 of Cups card tells us that the two will try to reconcile again before Christmas, but it will be for business, not for pleasure."

"It is Ye who decided they're going to get together, but it will be Bianca who decides that they're going to split up," the celebrity psychic added.

Earlier, reports flooded the internet suggesting cracks appeared in Kanye and Bianca's budding romance.

Insiders previously spilled to Daily Mail about Ye sidelining his better half to go on holidays with daughter North.

Similarly, it was also reported the Yeezy architect's friends intervened to expose the Power hitmaker's alleged "controlling ways" on her.