Taylor Swift’s plans for the romance that exists between her and Travis Kelce has just been unearthed

‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed

Taylor Swift has long been known for having dated a number of men, so much so that he’s been called ‘boy crazy’ on a number of occasions.

For those unversed, Swift’s exes include household names like Joe Jonas, Lucas Till, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Connor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris etc.

However, her new flame, Kelce seems to be in it for the long haul and an inside sour ce close to OK magazine also claims, “They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games.”

To make all of this easier, Swift even went as far as to offer Kelce “unfettered access” to her private plane so he can do the back and forth’s.

The duo are also looking forward to spending time with eachother’s families and once the games and the Eras’s tour ends, its been reported that the couple is looking forward to some family travel.

The insider also added, “Travis being there for Taylor’s show brought them even closer” not to mention, “Travis] loved meeting Taylor’s dad; they had a great conversation."

However, while “they love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”