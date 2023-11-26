After a fan died at Taylor Swift's infamous concert, the Brazilian police launched an investigation into the tragedy

Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil

Taylor Swift‘s team has been lending support to the heartbroken family of the fan who died at the infamous Brazil concert, insiders revealed.

As the 33-year-old pop sensation drew flak over her “lack of empathy,” over Ana Benevides' tragic death, a source told the UK Sun: “The truth is Taylor is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.”

Moreover, they added: “If she makes her actions public, she’s seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold.

The tipster admitted that X (formerly known as Twitter) is rife with bad publicity for Taylor but the “reality couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Taylor’s inner circle have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down are shaken by the tragedy,” the source revealed.

They also shared that while the Lover hitmaker relied on her friends and family for emotional support, it's her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce who has been “her rock” throughout the ordeal.

Recently, the Brazilian police also launched an investigation into the organizing company behind Taylor Swift's concerts in Rio de Janeiro following the 23-year-old’s death, who lost consciousness amid heatwave.