Taylor Swift skips Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ film premiere

Beyonce's 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce' premiere was graced by several artists except Taylor Swift

File Footage

The premiere of Beyonce’s concert film was a star-studded affair except Taylor Swift failed to make an appearance.



On Saturday night, Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills saw the first exclusive screening of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce, named after her 2022 album.

While artists like Lizzo, Chloe X Halle, Gabrielle Union, Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae and Kris Jenner graced the evening, the Cardigan hitmaker seemed to be out of the picture.

Despite Beyonce’s attendance at the Eras Tour red carpet, Taylor failed to return the favor due to her Brazil stint as she had a gig scheduled in Sao Paulo.

Taylor, who is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, has been all over South America which is why she also skipped Thanksgiving celebrations with NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The tight end also mentioned the situation in brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights that he’d be spending the holidays alone because of the same reason.

Meanwhile in California, celebrities paraded through the dazzling venue, which was kept a secret until 24 hours before.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will hit the theaters this coming Friday on World AIDS Day in honor of her cousin Johnny who passed away due to an AIDS-related sickness.