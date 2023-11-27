 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Mason Hughes

Beyonce turning into Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian?

Beyoncé's loyal fan base also appreciated the songstress, simply labelling her a queen

Beyonce fans express fear about songstress looking like Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian  

Beyoncé recently stunned her fans by her unrecognizable appearance at the star-studded premier of her Renaissance Tour movie, however, some of her beloved fans have expressed their concerns regarding the songstress's look.

Some eagle-eyed fans of the the 42-year-old hitmaker expressed fears that their favourite superstar was turning into Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian.

Beyoncé's appearance at Renaissance tour movie premier

The Single Ladies singer's outfit for the special occasion was designed by a well-known outfit designer Donatella Versace. Donatella posted pictures of the songstress wearing the strapless dress with metallic bicep length gloves. 

The designer, in the caption of her post, she labelled the singer, "a vision in Versace." She added that the Queen Beyoncé was unique, one of one, number one, and the only one.

Fans fear Beyonce is becoming Kim Kardashian 

However, Beyoncé's fans didn't appear to be appreciative of her appearance as one of them wrote, 'I thought this was Kim K for a sec, alongside her crying with laughter emoji."

Another chimed in, "It's giving Kim k cher hybrid."

A third fan fumed, "Literally everyone looking like a Kardashian."

Some of the loyal fan base also appreciated the songstress, simply labelling her a queen. 

