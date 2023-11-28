Beyoncé initially refused to let daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform during the Renaissance Tour

Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?

Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, derives her love for onstage performance from her mother. However, the pop icon initially was against her performance in the Renaissance World Tour.



"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," the Grammy winner shared in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé."

However, according to The New York Times, the 11-year-old went beyond her agreed one-time onstage appearance during the global tour.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old was also sickened by the online backlash against Ivy, who was a backup dancer to My Power and Black Parade, which might explain why the megastar was against her kid's performance.

"Beyoncé was dismayed when Blue Ivy read comments on social media that criticized her lackluster moves," the report added.

Fighting against the trolls, the Single Ladies hitmaker's daughter "decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops."

Meanwhile, the grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson shared her excitement over Ivy's joining her mother on stage.



"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always. She’s having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud," she said.