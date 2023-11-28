Kanye West has been reportedly spending time to fix his crumbling marriage with Bianca Censori

Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider

Kanye West plans on making things right with Bianca Censori and will be ditching his kids for Christmas holidays, insiders revealed.

The rapper, who has been busy saving his marriage, reportedly won’t be returning for the festivities. The tip comes after he was seen spending quality time with daughter North West in Saudi Arabia and watching a AC Milan vs. Genoa soccer game with son Saint, back in October.

An insider told The Sun: "Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ."

Moreover, the tipster claimed that after Bianca spent time in Australia, the couple is "getting back on track" as they plan their Christmas together.

"There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he's renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it's up in the air at the minute. He hasn't had all four children in a while," the source added, claiming that Kim doesn't like to see Kim's security and nanny always accompanying their children.



Kanye and Bianca reunited for a brief time in Dubai after she spent some time with friends and family in Australia.