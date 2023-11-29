 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for the situation they've found themselves in.

All of these claims and sentiments have been brought to light by royal columnist Victoria Arbiter.

She started her claims off by pointing out how badly the Sussexes are caught between a "rock and a hard place".

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama

This is because "if they denounce the book everyone’s talking about the author will likely be able to provide evidence they helped."

But at the same time "if they don’t, it’ll indicate they were the primary source. An unenviable position but one of their own making."

For those unversed with Omid Scobie's upcoming book Endgame, it promises a " is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them as victims

As well as a look into "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

