Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘letting Endgame’ paint them victims

Meghan Markle have just been called out for allowing Omid Scobie to paint them victims in his memoir

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been called out for allowing Omid Scobie to use his book Endgame to paint them as victims.

Royal commentator Michael Cole issued these claims and sentiments about the Sussexes, as well as their alleged bid to use Omid Scobie as a ‘mouth piece’.

All of this has been shared during Mr Cole’s interview alongside GB News.

She began the topic by questioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s motives.

She even went as far as to ask, “I think everybody who has said anything about it has said why do you have to go over the details over the way the Queen met her death?”

This comes amid reports and speculations by other critics who said “that it's really a compilation of published material, there's absolutely nothing to it.”

In regards to the argument that this bok is written by Omid Scobie, Mr Cole also clapped back by pointing out how, “It does seem to be seen through a Sussex focus, it says favourable things about them and less favourable things about other members of the Royal Family.”

