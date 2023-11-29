 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed

Here is what Prince William feels about Omid Scobie's book Endgame

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Prince Williams reaction to Omid Scobies Endgame exposed
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed

Everything Prince William has felt since Omid Scobie's book Endgame leaked has just been brought to light. 

These claims have been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

The insider started everything off by saying, "He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy. He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy."

So at this point, the Prince is in no mood "to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives" about Buckingham Palace because he feels "exasperated and sick of dealing with" the issues surrounding the Sussexes.

This comes after Omid Scobie revealed shocking insights against Prince William in Endgame.

Branding him "convinced" of Prince Harry's alleged "brainwashing" by an "army of therapists."

In the book it has been revealed that Prince William feels he can no longer even recognize his brother.

Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details video
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift video
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’ video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims video
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims