Here is what Prince William feels about Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed

Everything Prince William has felt since Omid Scobie's book Endgame leaked has just been brought to light.

These claims have been brought to light by an inside source close to Us Weekly.

The insider started everything off by saying, "He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy. He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy."



So at this point, the Prince is in no mood "to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives" about Buckingham Palace because he feels "exasperated and sick of dealing with" the issues surrounding the Sussexes.

This comes after Omid Scobie revealed shocking insights against Prince William in Endgame.

Branding him "convinced" of Prince Harry's alleged "brainwashing" by an "army of therapists."

In the book it has been revealed that Prince William feels he can no longer even recognize his brother.