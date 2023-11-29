Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie accused Prince William of leaking info about duo to media

Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details

Prince William would not meet his estranged brother, Prince Harry, unless it's a royal funeral, where they will have no choice but to come across each other.



After Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend, Omid Scobie, accused William of leaking stories about the couple to the press, an expert said there are near to no chances that the brother would now reunite.

In his bombshell book Endgame, the Royal biographer claimed William “prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy” over Harry and “leaked stories about the Sussexes to the press.”

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Sarah Hewson said, “We have only seen Harry return for big family occasions - he came with Meghan for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he came back for Prince Phillip’s funeral, then for his grandmother's funeral and then of course for his father’s coronation, which albeit was a very fleeting visit."

“But we don't have any of those big family or state occasions on the horizon. I can't think of any upcoming royal marriages, christenings, in the diary which would bring Harry back,” she told Fabulous.

“We also know that Harry and Meghan won’t be with the family at Sandringham this Christmas - I think that would be very awkward - so it’s very difficult to see any other occasion, other than perhaps a family funeral, where the brothers would be in the same place together.”