 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims

Omid Scobie has claimed about rift between King Charles and Prince William in his book, 'Endgame' released on Tuesday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims

Britain’s King Charles has extended support to his elder son Prince William after Omid Scobie dropped bombshell claims about the royal family in his book, Endgame.

Prince William attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday evening.

The future king, who is the Patron of Tusk, says in his keynote address, "It’s my great pleasure to be here with you all tonight as we recognize and celebrate the work of three remarkable individuals each, who are working tirelessly for a better and brighter future. Their extraordinary commitment, courage and sacrifice inspires us all."

Also Read: Prince William breaks silence amid new claims from Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Later, taking to social media Prince William shared photos and video from the event with caption, “Proud to be the Patron of Tusk!

“Well done to all the winners for your commitment to conservation. Your dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife is truly inspiring.”

Read More: Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family

The royal family’s official X, formerly Twitter handle, seemingly on behalf of the king reposted Prince William’s tweet to show him their latest support.

King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has claimed about rift between King Charles and Prince William in his book, Endgame which was released on Tuesday.

Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Alicia Keys talks strength & the power of aging
Alicia Keys talks strength & the power of aging
Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' branded a lightweight to be forgotten
Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' branded a lightweight to be forgotten
Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax
Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax
Omid Scobie receives massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu as ‘Endgame’ names royal racists
Omid Scobie receives massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu as ‘Endgame’ names royal racists
Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’ video
Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’
Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details
Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family