Omid Scobie has claimed about rift between King Charles and Prince William in his book, 'Endgame' released on Tuesday

King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims

Britain’s King Charles has extended support to his elder son Prince William after Omid Scobie dropped bombshell claims about the royal family in his book, Endgame.



Prince William attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday evening.

The future king, who is the Patron of Tusk, says in his keynote address, "It’s my great pleasure to be here with you all tonight as we recognize and celebrate the work of three remarkable individuals each, who are working tirelessly for a better and brighter future. Their extraordinary commitment, courage and sacrifice inspires us all."

Later, taking to social media Prince William shared photos and video from the event with caption, “Proud to be the Patron of Tusk!

“Well done to all the winners for your commitment to conservation. Your dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife is truly inspiring.”

The royal family’s official X, formerly Twitter handle, seemingly on behalf of the king reposted Prince William’s tweet to show him their latest support.

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has claimed about rift between King Charles and Prince William in his book, Endgame which was released on Tuesday.