entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s secret meeting laid bare at 'Wonka' party

The American socialite, Kylie Jenner reunites with beau Timothee Chalamet at the 'Wonka' party in London

Photo Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet’s secret engagement laid bare at 'Wonka Party'

The new flames Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet seemingly can not stay away from each other for long.

The celebrity couple has been able to garner a top spot in the headlines lately due to their oozing chemistry and prevalent public displays of affection.

Another such sighting was reported by Daily Mail. According to the publication, the KHY founder was recently spotted with her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, an American and French actor.

On Tuesday night, the reality TV show star made time to attend the star-studded Wonka party, which took place at Royal Festival Hall.

For the bash, the billionaire reportedly took a ride to Stansted in her private jet, and she was all 'booked' for Timothee during the party.

Filling in on the actual scenes at the party an insider said, “Kylie was keeping a very low profile at the party and headed to a private room behind a red curtain to celebrate with Timothee.”

“It was the talk of the party!” the source quipped.

In regards to the after party Deuxmoi, confirmed that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters was in attendance, but was not seen during the flick’s screening.

