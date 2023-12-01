Kourtney Kardashian blames Kris Jenner for her ‘bad’ choices

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why the Kardashian family is always choosing 'bad partners' for their relationships

Kourtney Kardashian, who is an American businesswoman, blames her momager Kris Jenner for choosing bad romantic partners throughout her life.

In the finale episode of The Kardashians, which is a reality TV show revolving around the Kardashian- Jenner clan, Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter criticizes her mother for passing on the “generational trauma.”

The Poosh founder, who has recently welcomed a son with husband Travis Barker, proceeded to talk therapy with sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner in the newest episode of the Hulu hit show.

During the heart-to-heart conversation, the new mother insisted that the Kardashian family should seek therapy, so that their children don’t suffer from the same woes as their parents did.

“There’s certain patterns to break. You don’t want to pass things down to your kids,” addressed the concerned mother of four.

On this, Khloe Kardashian asked her if she inherited choosing bad romantic partners from her parents.

Kourtney asserted that if she were not Kris Jenner’s daughter, she might not be bearing “generational trauma” on her shoulders.

“I think it’s generational. It’s from MJ (their mum Kris Jenner’s mother.) She was married three times, we all have picked people we thought we could change different things about them and we can’t,” claimed Kim Kardashian’s sister before signing off.

But when it came to Kris Jenner's reaction, she seemingly shunned her daughter's views saying that she is “not even thinking about that.”