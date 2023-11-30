 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter schools her pregnant life

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky "Thirteen" Barker on November 1

Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick recently expressed her annoyance with mom's pregnant body.

On the finale of The Kardashians season 4, the Poosh founder’s 11-year-old daughter told her mother to stop flaunting her baby bump.

As Kourtney walks around in an unzipped brown tracksuit, Penelope calls her out on Travis' tour bus: “Mom!”

Khloe Kardashian explained to her sister that the little one doesn't like her belly being out. "It's so braggy with your stomach," Penelope tells the 44-year-old reality star, "It's for you, P," she teased her.

Read More: Landon Barker says Kourtney, Travis having another son is ‘unfortunate’

Travis asked his stepdaughter if it was "too much, to which she replied, “No, she just shows it every single morning.”

It should be noted that Kourtney welcomed her baby boy Rocky "Thirteen" Barker on November 1. According to US Sun, she has devised a strict “invite-only” list of visitors, in order to take care of her baby’s health.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker

“She and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis,” an insider claimed.

