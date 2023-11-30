Landon Barker says Kourtney, Travis having another son is ‘unfortunate’

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker welcomed their baby boy Rocky on November 1

File Footage

Landon Barker recently made a shocking confession about father Travis Barker’s newborn son with Kourtney Kardashian.



While speaking on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, on Wednesday, the 20-year-old musician claimed that he was "rooting" for a sister.

“I haven’t spent much time with him. I actually haven’t even held it,” he stated as Jess Lucero gawked at him in shock.

The host continued to ask him if he has helped his drummer dad and stepmom with changing Rocky’s diapers, to which Landon replied, “I have not. And I will not be.”

Following his step-brother’s birth earlier this month, the aspiring singer confessed that he always wanted to be the "only Barker boy.”

“Now I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean? But I totally was rooting for a little girl. I wish I was the only Barker boy, but unfortunately, there’s another boy now,” he told Lucero, insisting that he doesn’t see the newborn as a “competition.”

Travis and Kourtney revealed they were expecting a boy during a gender reveal party in June, and welcomed their first child Rocky “Thirteen” Barker on November 1.

According to US Sun, the Poosh founder has devised a strict “invite-only” list for visitors, in order to take care of her baby’s health.

“She and Travis have communicated that they will be taking ‘family only’ time for the newly blended family and for Kourt to rest, and then they will be inviting the extended family over on an individual basis,” an insider claimed.