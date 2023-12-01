Omid Scobie talks about unfair treatment at the hands of public

Omid Scobie says 'controversial' book 'Endgame' has generated 'unfair attacks' on him

Omid Scobie, famous Royal author, who is set to launch release another bombshell book titled ‘Endgame,’ says that he was been unfairly treated.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain today, the author said: "I knew this book would be controversial, whether it's about race or the Palace's relationship with the press. I never expected it to be presented fairly. A lot of this has been about me. There have been unfair attacks on me".

The book reportedly talks about ‘power hungry’ Prince William and ‘irrelevant’ Prince Charles.

Mr Scobie then went into speak about conjecture around naming the ‘racist royals’ in his book, who commented upon Meghan Markle’s sons’ skin.

He added: "I had never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version. I'm obviously frustrated, I wouldn't say I'm upset about it because obviously I'd been working in a bubble of no emotion for the last ten days."