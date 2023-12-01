King Charles would be forced to react to Omid Scobie's new book titled 'Endgame'

King Charles to focus on 'world burning up,' instead of Omid Scobie

King Charles is tipped to respond to Omid Scobie’s book in a unique manner, says an expert

Pauline Maclaren, professor of PR and Marketing, touches upon the possible ways the royal family might respond to the problem.

She added: "They will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the Royal Family is not racist. He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this."

Meanwhile, royal photographer Arthur Edward’s opines: "The King will not dignify Scobie’s tawdry publication with a response in any possible way. Instead, Charles will focus minds on stopping the world burning up."