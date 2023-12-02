 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of 'Endgame'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK, reports claimed before release of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to face major blow after release of ‘Endgame’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are set for a major blow after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

The Daily Express, citing an expert, has reported that the California-based royal couple’s association with Scobie and his new book will not help their chances of an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family.

Also Read: Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles?

Amid reports, Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK, expert Pauline Maclaran, told the publication: "I doubt if there was any invitation to spend Christmas with the Royal Family. I would be very surprised.

"[The furore over Endgame] isn't going to help", she further said.

Professor Maclaran went on to say Meghan and Harry may be ‘worried’ Scobie’s book would spoil a chance of restoring relations with the Royal Family.

Read More: Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason

Earlier, a friend of Harry and Meghan had told The Times: "I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays."

