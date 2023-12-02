Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years after being introduced by Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has come out in support of Princess Eugenie in her efforts against the modern slavery.



Taking to Instagram, the British actress shared photos of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter after she joined the Princess for a charity bash earlier this week.

Sharing photo of Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, who co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective group, Cressida Bonas said, “So proud of these two and their amazing work.”

She also tagged the Princess and Julia in the post.

Cressida also shared a group photo of her with Eugenie and Julia from the event.

Cressida and Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Earlier, Princess Eugenie said, “Thank you so much to everyone who joined us on Wednesday evening. This really is just the beginning of what we can do, together.”



