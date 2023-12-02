 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years after being introduced by Princess Eugenie

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason
Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has come out in support of Princess Eugenie in her efforts against the modern slavery.

Taking to Instagram, the British actress shared photos of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter after she joined the Princess for a charity bash earlier this week.

Also Read: David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?

Sharing photo of Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, who co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective group, Cressida Bonas said, “So proud of these two and their amazing work.”

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason

She also tagged the Princess and Julia in the post.

Read More: Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release

Cressida also shared a group photo of her with Eugenie and Julia from the event.

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend is ‘proud’ of Princess Eugenie for THIS reason

Cressida and Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Earlier, Princess Eugenie said, “Thank you so much to everyone who joined us on Wednesday evening. This really is just the beginning of what we can do, together.”


Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book ‘Endgame’ video
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie’s explosive book ‘Endgame’
Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles? video
Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles?
‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets emotional at Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling
‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin gets emotional at Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling
Gigi Hadid fears her controversies are affecting Bradley Cooper’s career
Gigi Hadid fears her controversies are affecting Bradley Cooper’s career
Kate Winslet on finding her ‘own rhythm’ with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Titanic’
Kate Winslet on finding her ‘own rhythm’ with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Titanic’
Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation
Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation
Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties video
Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties
Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song video
Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song
Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie
Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena