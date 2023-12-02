Royal family sources said Palace is 'considering all options' after release of Meghan Markle and Harry's alleged friend Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame'

Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles?

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly taking the furor over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie’s book Endgame ‘very seriously.’



The monarch, who is currently in Dubai for COP28 conference, will consult senior advisors next week on the royal family's next step, according to the Daily Mail.

The publication further says Buckingham Palace is 'considering all options' after names of two alleged royals were disclosed in the Dutch version of Endgame in race row.

However, the sources have claimed that removing Harry and Meghan of their royal titles is not an option.

In a separate report, the Daily Mail quoted sources as saying that King Charles will never strip the Duke and Duchess of their royal titles.

An insider told the publication, the King is 'not a punitive man' and would 'never want to humiliate' Harry and Meghan by removing their titles.

'That is just something that would not be considered,' the sources said over Harry and Meghan’s titles after repeated calls to remove their honorary titles.