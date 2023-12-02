Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl,' made the comments at Red Sea Studio festival

Ed Westwick reveals desire for Gossip Girl spin-off

Ed Westwick is currently vouching for a Gossip Girl reboot with the original cast members.

His comment comes following the show’s creators Josh Schwarz and Stephanie Savage squashing the hopes of any spin-offs.

Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass in the original series, recently shared that he was looking forward to more GG projects as he wanted to show fans that there was more to his Upper East Side rich, snooty character.

Speaking at Deadline’s Red Sea Studio festival in Saudi Arabia, Ed said, “I think there’s a new story to tell around the Chuck Bass character. I’ve actually got a storyline in mind that could work. You know what made me think about this?”

The 36-year-old actor further revealed that he often gets stopped in public for pictures and people ask him if they should expect more versions of the iconic series.

“I’m like, ‘Why wouldn’t we give the fans what they want?’ If this was boxing, or if this was something else, we’d make the fight. We’d give the fans what they want, and I think there’s an argument that that could be applied here,” he said.

The Gossip Girl Reboot in 2021 by HBO Max, that followed a new generation of New York private school students, was cancelled earlier this year.

The show met an untimely end after it failed to attract viewers in the same manner as the 2007–12 CW show did, despite having a strong start in July 2021 which broker the record for Max's most-watched opening weekend for an original series at the time.