Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for their PR tactics

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'C-lister' reality celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire over their ways to get 'fame.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are losing on their business this year after ending ties with Spotify, are seemingly on their way to adopt a "Captain Chaos brand persona"

PR expert Edward Coram-James tells Express.co.uk: "The Sussex brand has very little currency left in it. Brands that go for a wrecking ball approach to getting fame rarely end up retaining it. That has been the thing that has surprised me, and many others within my space, so much about the Sussexes.

He adds: "The Sussexes are senior British royals. Every PR strategy known to man was available to them, and they could easily have established themselves as diligent, serious filmmakers who would have seamlessly rubbed shoulders with Kings, A-List actors and presidents alike.

"Instead, the strategy that they chose to remain relevant is one more akin to a C-List ex-reality TV contestant, who may feel that the only way to remain within the public eye is to constantly generate scandal-related headlines," adds Mr Coram-James.

Sharing how their strategy has not aligned with their status, the expert adds: "They punched down, instead of punching in their own weight class.

"And, when you punch down, you usually demote yourself. As such, the Sussexs have gone from being treated like, well, the hybrid of Hollywood royalty and actual royalty that they are, to being treated like tabloid fodder," he noted.

