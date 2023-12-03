 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'C-lister' reality celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for their PR tactics

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded C-lister reality celebrities
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'C-lister' reality celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire over their ways to get 'fame.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are losing on their business this year after ending ties with Spotify, are seemingly on their way to adopt a "Captain Chaos brand persona"

PR expert Edward Coram-James tells Express.co.uk: "The Sussex brand has very little currency left in it. Brands that go for a wrecking ball approach to getting fame rarely end up retaining it. That has been the thing that has surprised me, and many others within my space, so much about the Sussexes.

He adds: "The Sussexes are senior British royals. Every PR strategy known to man was available to them, and they could easily have established themselves as diligent, serious filmmakers who would have seamlessly rubbed shoulders with Kings, A-List actors and presidents alike.

"Instead, the strategy that they chose to remain relevant is one more akin to a C-List ex-reality TV contestant, who may feel that the only way to remain within the public eye is to constantly generate scandal-related headlines," adds Mr Coram-James.

Sharing how their strategy has not aligned with their status, the expert adds:  "They punched down, instead of punching in their own weight class.

"And, when you punch down, you usually demote yourself. As such, the Sussexs have gone from being treated like, well, the hybrid of Hollywood royalty and actual royalty that they are, to being treated like tabloid fodder," he noted.

Raquel Leviss shares major update about life after Scandoval
Raquel Leviss shares major update about life after Scandoval
Prince Harry told to 'settle dust' with Royals: 'Time is healer'
Prince Harry told to 'settle dust' with Royals: 'Time is healer'
Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘My virtue is not yet perfected'
Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘My virtue is not yet perfected'
King Charles losing control in '29 hours' after Omid Scobie 'Endgame'
King Charles losing control in '29 hours' after Omid Scobie 'Endgame'
Royals cannot take 'defamatory action' over 'racist royals' row
Royals cannot take 'defamatory action' over 'racist royals' row
Meghan Markle told 'Arche skin colour' talks are not 'racism'
Meghan Markle told 'Arche skin colour' talks are not 'racism'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'snubbed' from Royal wedding, don't want 'overshadowing'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'snubbed' from Royal wedding, don't want 'overshadowing'
Meghan Markle 'dreaming' of becoming like 'mother-in-law Diana'
Meghan Markle 'dreaming' of becoming like 'mother-in-law Diana'
Nick Cannon's outrageous $200,000 Disneyland secret revealed
Nick Cannon's outrageous $200,000 Disneyland secret revealed
Jeremy Allen White shares hug with ex Addison Timlin amid Rosalia romance
Jeremy Allen White shares hug with ex Addison Timlin amid Rosalia romance
'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestant reveals participants' paycheck
'Squid Game: The Challenge' contestant reveals participants' paycheck
Irina Shayk reveals why she wanted to be 'a boy'
Irina Shayk reveals why she wanted to be 'a boy'