Chrissy Teigen recounts her bid to meet her late baby Jack as well as what he looked like

Chrissy Teigen recalls ‘trippy’ reunion with late baby Jack: ‘I saw him’

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has just gotten candid about what its been like for her to ‘meet’ her late baby Jack following ketamine therapy.

For those unversed, the author tried it out for recent birthday festivities.

The now 38-year-old offered insights in great detail for her fans over on Instagram.

From spending quality time with her three children, earthside to a lunch with loved ones, as well as a ketamine therapy trip, she laid it all bare.

She shared it all in her caption that reads, “I had a really nice birthday”.

“Went to to see my friends" had a "beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried.”

“Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend [heart emoji].”

She even recounted the entire thing over on Instagram with a very Barbie-esque visual.

Teigen and her husband John Legend even had on matching powder pink clothes. While Legend went all out, in his matching two-piece set, with a white colored shirt underneath, Teigen went for a more subtle approach, seemingly and donned a white mini dress with flowers in a shade complimentary to her husband.



Even the backdrop for photos was laden in pink butterflies, and the rest of the images featured clips of Teigen’s children, and other loved ones.

Other than that there were also pictures of the entire menu, and it featured a flavored hotpot with a myriad of sauces and side dishes.

Even some iconic moments were visible in the snap as well, and it included Miles loving on his younger sibling.