Monday, December 04, 2023
Mark Sheppard shares major update about health: 'You will not believe this'

Mark Sheppard shares he survived multiple continuous cardiac arrests

Monday, December 04, 2023

In a miraculous turn of events, Mark Sheppard shared he suffered six heart attacks. Still, the Supernatural star revealed he had somehow survived.

He took to Instagram to update fans about his recovery: "You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen."

The 59-year-old continued he had "six massive heart attacks" and was "brought back from [the] dead 4 times," before learning that he "had a 100% blockage in my LAD" (left anterior descending artery.)"

Expressing his gratitude to his wife and medics, the Doom Patrol star said, "If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at Mulholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's – I wouldn't be writing this," he said. "My chances of survival were virtually nil."

"I feel great. Humbled once more," Mark concluded the note. "Home tomorrow! #spnfamily."

Under the comments, his co-star Misha Collins commented, "Mark! You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough."

He continued, "You've impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us," adding, "Love you, pal."

