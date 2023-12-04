 
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book

King Charles reportedly gearing up to take action after Omid Scobie dropped controversial book ‘Endgame’

William Blythe Haynes

King Charles is reportedly upset after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend, Omid Scobie, attacked the Royal family with his scathing criticism in his latest release, Endgame.

The monarch is taking the matter “very seriously” after a Dutch version of the controversial book outed the “royal racists” who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking on his show, Piers Morgan name-dropped the two royals to be Charles and Kate Middleton, saying that UK audience deserves to know the monikers as much as the Dutch people.

ALSO READ: King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider

He said, “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you, British people, here—who actually pay for the British royal family—you’re entitled to know too.”

“And then we can have a more open debate about this whole farrago,” he added.

Speaking of Charles’ reaction on the matter, a source told the publication that the monarch has been left "utterly saddened by the latest developments regarding Omid Scobie's book and is taking the matter very seriously."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry hopes of reconciliation with Royal family dashed after ‘Endgame’

Another insider said, "The veiled allegations and leaks have further eroded the trust with the family and the Sussexes all over again.”

“Just as it appeared that Harry and Meghan were mending fences with King Charles and trying to put this all behind them,” they added.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reported while citing Daily Mail that Charles, Kate and the Royal family are “considering all options” amid recent controversy which includes taking legal action, while investigating who leaked the names to Scobie.

