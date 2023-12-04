King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row

King Charles is taking the furore surrounding Endgame 'very seriously' and Prince William is demanding an action

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly returned to UK from Dubai for emergency talks with elder son Prince William after royal race row emerged following Omid Scobie’s Endgame release.



According to a report by Daily Mail, King Charles is taking the furore surrounding the book 'very seriously' and Prince William is demanding an action.

An insider told the Sunday Telegraph, per Daily Mail, “Discussions [have been] had and we'll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner...

“Decisions [will be] made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend.”

However, the sources said all options remain “on the table”, including launching legal action against the author of the Endgame, Omid Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Daily Express UK reported, King Charles is currently at Sandringham but will return to London midweek for a series of official engagements this week, including a ceremony at Buckingham Palace and a charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey.