There has been increasing pressure on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break their silence over Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame'

Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has spoken out for the first time about the recent controversy surrounding the Royal Family.



Thomas Markle was surprised at Meghan Markle's silence on the royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

According to GB News, Thomas told the Mail: "The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual."

Meghan Markle's father went on to say: "Here we have another letter from my daughter which has somehow made it into the public domain. Another letter? Again?"

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame, released last week, has allegedly named two royals in race row.

Following the release of the book, there has been increasing pressure on Harry and Meghan to speak out.