 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row

There has been increasing pressure on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break their silence over Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has spoken out for the first time about the recent controversy surrounding the Royal Family.

Thomas Markle was surprised at Meghan Markle's silence on the royal race row, sparked by Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

Read More: Prince William forced to 'swallow his pride' and invite Harry at Queen Elizabeth death

According to GB News, Thomas told the Mail: "The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual."

Meghan Markle's father went on to say: "Here we have another letter from my daughter which has somehow made it into the public domain. Another letter? Again?"

Royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame, released last week, has allegedly named two royals in race row.

Also Read: Britain to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles?

Following the release of the book, there has been increasing pressure on Harry and Meghan to speak out. 

King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row video
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations video
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama video
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton