Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid royal race row

Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid race row

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden last week visited Britain and the royals were warmly welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton.



They also attended the Royal Variety Performance with the future king and queen.

Now, as the Swedish royals have returned to their home, Crown Princess Victoria has spoken very openly about the UK trip and made rare comments about Kate Middleton and Prince William amid race row, sparked after Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Speaking to a journalist from the Swedish newspaper, Princess Victoria described Kate Middleton and William as "nice people who do a lot for their country", according to the Daily Express UK.

About their visit to Britain, she said: "It's always fun.

"We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

The Swedish Princess said, “They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests."