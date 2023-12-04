 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid royal race row

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden also attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 04, 2023

Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid race row
Kate Middleton receives massive support from Crown Princess Victoria amid race row

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden last week visited Britain and the royals were warmly welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They also attended the Royal Variety Performance with the future king and queen.

Read More: Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release

Now, as the Swedish royals have returned to their home, Crown Princess Victoria has spoken very openly about the UK trip and made rare comments about Kate Middleton and Prince William amid race row, sparked after Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Speaking to a journalist from the Swedish newspaper, Princess Victoria described Kate Middleton and William as "nice people who do a lot for their country", according to the Daily Express UK.

About their visit to Britain, she said: "It's always fun.

"We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

The Swedish Princess said, “They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests."

Taylor Swift gushes over 'full circle' friendship moment with Mariska Hargitay
Taylor Swift gushes over 'full circle' friendship moment with Mariska Hargitay
Nicolas Cage to announce retirement soon?
Nicolas Cage to announce retirement soon?
Meghan Markle launching one last throw of the Sussex dice to reclaim things video
Meghan Markle launching one last throw of the Sussex dice to reclaim things
Billie Eilish speaks out over magazine ‘outing’ her: ‘Leave me alone’
Billie Eilish speaks out over magazine ‘outing’ her: ‘Leave me alone’
Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in intimate ceremony
Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in intimate ceremony
Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release
Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release
Priscilla Presley's son slams late sister Lisa Marie: I don’t ‘miss her’
Priscilla Presley's son slams late sister Lisa Marie: I don’t ‘miss her’
Bradley Cooper debunks Rocket Raccoon's AI claims with perfect demo
Bradley Cooper debunks Rocket Raccoon's AI claims with perfect demo
King Charles, royal family likely to address race row ‘privately’ video
King Charles, royal family likely to address race row ‘privately’
David Beckham embarks on new humanitarian campaign
David Beckham embarks on new humanitarian campaign
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row video
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?