Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release

Prince William is believed to want action over racism row after two senior royals were allegedly named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the race row allegations could have serious consequences for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The publication, citing sources, reported King Charles and Prince William are expected to meet this week to discuss over the serious matter.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Harry and Meghan as the royal couple continue to maintain their silence on royal racism claims.

The insider told the Sunday Telegraph, per Daily Mail, the meeting will see them discuss how to respond, with 'time and care' to be taken before any decisions are made.

The source claimed all options are believed to be 'on the table', including legal action.