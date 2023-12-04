 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release

The racism allegations could have serious consequences for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release
Prince William demands action over racism row after ‘Endgame’ release

Prince William is believed to want action over racism row after two senior royals were allegedly named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the race row allegations could have serious consequences for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Read More: King Charles, royal family likely to address race row ‘privately’

The publication, citing sources, reported King Charles and Prince William are expected to meet this week to discuss over the serious matter.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Harry and Meghan as the royal couple continue to maintain their silence on royal racism claims.

The insider told the Sunday Telegraph, per Daily Mail, the meeting will see them discuss how to respond, with 'time and care' to be taken before any decisions are made.

Also Read: King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row

The source claimed all options are believed to be 'on the table', including legal action.

Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in intimate ceremony
Vanessa Hudgens marries Cole Tucker in intimate ceremony
Priscilla Presley's son slams late sister Lisa Marie: I don’t ‘miss her’
Priscilla Presley's son slams late sister Lisa Marie: I don’t ‘miss her’
Bradley Cooper debunks Rocket Raccoon's AI claims with perfect demo
Bradley Cooper debunks Rocket Raccoon's AI claims with perfect demo
King Charles, royal family likely to address race row ‘privately’ video
King Charles, royal family likely to address race row ‘privately’
David Beckham embarks on new humanitarian campaign
David Beckham embarks on new humanitarian campaign
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row video
King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Does Britney Spears’ show signs of THIS rare mental condition?
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news over royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations video
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations