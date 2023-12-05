Cardi B and Offset started dating each other in 2017, and got secretly married in 2018

Cardi B, Offset fuel split speculations with shocking Instagram move

Fans speculate that Cardi B and Offset might have broken up as the two made shocking changes to their followings' list.

The pair seems to have unfollowed each other after the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, wrote a cryptic message on her Instagram story, “You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships.”

It was then followed by another post which read: “I'm tired of protecting people's feelings... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset also hinted towards trouble in paradise when an hour before Cardi’s subtle outburst he shared a clip of Al Pacino from 1983 movie Scarface.

The video was a scene of his character resting in a bathtub where he says: “Hey, f*** you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That's who. Who do I trust? Me.”

This isn’t the first time the couple fell out of place as back in 2017, despite already being married to someone else, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage.

However, in January 2018, rumors accused the 31-year-old rapper of cheating on Cardi as he allegedly filmed an intimate tape with another woman.

A month later, they reconciled and made their first appearance as a couple at the Grammy's where Cardi became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album.

The two reportedly started dating in January 2017, and secretly married each other in Fulton County, Georgia, but didn’t make it public until June 2018.