Body language expert Judi James said it could be "suppressed tension" behind Meghan Markle's smile

Meghan Markle exhibits signs of stress as she makes first public appearance amid race row

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame, sparked race row.



Although, Meghan was seen smiling but a body language expert said the Duchess was exhibiting signs of "suppressed tension".

Speaking to Daily Express UK, Judi James said it could be "suppressed tension" behind Meghan’s smile.

Judi says “Meghan’s performed body language here looks like a study in relaxed, carefree happiness. Her walk involves a bounce in her step and her smile is exaggerated enough to form a dimple.”

The body language expert further said Meghan Markle’s muscles do suggest ‘suppressed tension’ though.

“The muscles around the jaw, chin and neck are very visible, hinting at some clenching that could be a sign she’s working hard to appear resilient here.”