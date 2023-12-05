King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William hold crucial meeting amid race row

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton held meet on Monday night

Britain’s King Charles held a crucial meeting with his elder son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton in the wake of latest claims by royal expert Omid Scobie.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame has allegedly named two senior royals in race row.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, King Charles, William and Kate Middleton met on Monday night for discussions of steps to take after Omid Scobie's new book revealed the two names of the "racist royals".

The meeting was held as the monarch, who is "utterly saddened" by the latest developments regarding Endgame, returned to Britain from Dubai.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Prince William wants action over racism claims.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the race row allegations could have serious consequences for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.