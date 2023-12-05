 
Meghan Markle's talent agency 'horrified' over 'Endgame' by Omid Scobie

According to reports, there were potential deals on the table for Meghan Markle that could just as quickly vanish if this continues

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s talent agency is ‘horrified’ over Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.

Angela, the major critic of Prince Harry and Meghan, turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted “Meghan's talent agency William Morris Endeavour is "horrified" over Scobie's new book. I wonder what they might do.”

Angela’s remarks came after Meghan’s aides believed she needs to distance herself from Endgame and she should do it fast or risk fallout from it "destroying" their future in US.

Earlier, a senior production source at Hollywood agency WME confirmed to Daily Express, there were potential deals on the table for Meghan that could just as quickly vanish if this continues.

“Aside from the race row, even the American public is growing weary of mean-spirited and downright cruel attacks on the Princess Kate. Whether or not Meghan and Harry were the sources of these, people will simply assume they were because of their past connections with Mr Scobie,” the source said.

