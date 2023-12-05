 
menu
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Why is Suzanne Somers buried wearing Timberland boots?

'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers died on October 15 after losing the battle of life to cancer

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Alan Hamel revealed the reason behind burying Suzanne Somers wearing special Timberland boots.

Speaking to People about his wife, who died on October 15 due to breast cancer, Alan opened up: "Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots.”

The 87-year-old TV host continued that he made the gift more personal by a few inscriptions that represented their life to some degree, “I made them very personal to her.”

Moreover, Alan revealed that Suzanne was huge on Manolo Blahnik footwear, “But it would have been predictable and not very personal to have her wear those for the final trip,” he explained.

Reminiscing more about the memories with his late wife, Alan told the outlet that they developed an early morning routine over the 50 years they spent living beside the mountains in Malibu and Palm Springs both.

“It always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock where we would’ve our lunch, then take a one-hour nap, and then hike back down and go to work,” he recalled.

